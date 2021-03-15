Zacks: Analysts Expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to Announce -$1.87 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to announce ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.03) and the highest is ($1.67). Cedar Fair reported earnings of ($2.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.69) to ($2.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.36.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FUN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Cedar Fair stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.17. The stock had a trading volume of 436,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,193. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average of $36.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth $2,807,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cedar Fair by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,444,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,766,000 after buying an additional 1,351,173 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Cedar Fair by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

