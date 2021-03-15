Zacks: Analysts Expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $169.78 Million

Equities analysts expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to post sales of $169.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $167.88 million and the highest is $171.00 million. Kadant posted sales of $159.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year sales of $707.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $701.48 million to $714.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $743.65 million, with estimates ranging from $736.59 million to $750.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $168.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.55 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Kadant from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.75.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $179.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. Kadant has a 12-month low of $52.71 and a 12-month high of $183.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

In other Kadant news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $226,636.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,092.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 5,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $745,321.92. Insiders sold 22,517 shares of company stock worth $3,111,176 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the third quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

