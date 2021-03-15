Zacks: Analysts Expect Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.13). Kintara Therapeutics also posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kintara Therapeutics.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08).

KTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Aegis boosted their price target on Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kintara Therapeutics stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Kintara Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KTRA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $3.35.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

