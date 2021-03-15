Zacks: Analysts Expect Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) to Post $0.59 EPS

Brokerages expect that Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Manulife Financial posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Manulife Financial.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

MFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

NYSE:MFC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.2205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 7.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,850.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 20,350 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 47.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manulife Financial (MFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.