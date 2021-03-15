Zacks: Analysts Expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.06). Myriad Genetics posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $154.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Myriad Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

In other news, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $295,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $2,376,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,099,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after purchasing an additional 242,931 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $907,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 121,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 50,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.71.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.