Zacks: Analysts Expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $256.63 Million

Analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will report $256.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $253.14 million to $260.11 million. Regency Centers posted sales of $283.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

Shares of REG traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,666. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $60.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 219.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average is $46.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 336.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 59,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 46,022 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,607,000 after acquiring an additional 395,391 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,049,000 after buying an additional 1,558,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

