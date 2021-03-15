Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Will Post Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to post earnings per share of $1.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the lowest is $1.74. Cambridge Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cambridge Bancorp.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.31 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 16.43%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CATC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.50. 371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,910. The stock has a market cap of $578.49 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $86.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 115,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. 44.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.