Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $474.17 Million

Equities analysts expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) to report sales of $474.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $459.50 million to $487.00 million. Covanta posted sales of $468.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

NYSE:CVA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.93. The stock had a trading volume of 656,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,082. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -71.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Covanta has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $15.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 457.14%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 569.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 91,823 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Covanta during the third quarter worth $1,645,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Covanta during the third quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 127.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 36,475 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 27.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 624,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 132,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

