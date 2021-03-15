Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the highest is $1.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.72.

MMC traded up $0.97 on Monday, reaching $118.86. 1,358,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,405. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.20 and its 200-day moving average is $114.10. The company has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

