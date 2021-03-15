Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.27. Gildan Activewear posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $690.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities cut Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of GIL stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,683. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average is $24.88. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $32.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 141,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 386,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

