Zacks: Brokerages Expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will report $1.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.75 billion. KLA posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year sales of $6.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover KLA.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Cowen lifted their price target on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus lifted their price target on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in KLA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in KLA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in KLA by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA stock traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $298.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,102. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.57. KLA has a one year low of $110.19 and a one year high of $342.21. The stock has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KLA (KLAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.