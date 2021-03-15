Zacks: Brokerages Expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to Post $0.01 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.06. NovoCure posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVCR. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.56.

NovoCure stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.07. 721,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,325. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 742.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.66. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $194.75.

In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $389,267.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,628.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $416,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,708 shares of company stock worth $44,534,861 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in NovoCure by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

