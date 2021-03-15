Zacks: Brokerages Expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to report $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. Selective Insurance Group reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.85 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Selective Insurance Group.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.81 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $1.39 on Monday, hitting $74.58. 286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,825. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $77.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

Featured Story: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.