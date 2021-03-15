Zacks: Brokerages Expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $609.47 Million

Brokerages predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will announce $609.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $635.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $597.10 million. Werner Enterprises posted sales of $592.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Werner Enterprises.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $620.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WERN. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Susquehanna cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2,041.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $46.48. 2,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,719. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $47.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Werner Enterprises (WERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.