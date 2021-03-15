Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) to Sell

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC is a leading provider of engineered lifting solutions including boom trucks, cranes, rough terrain forklifts, and special mission oriented vehicles. Through their subsidiaries, they manufacture and market a comprehensive line of boom trucks and sign cranes. Their boom trucks and crane products are primarily used in industrial projects, energy exploration and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction. The Manitex Liftking subsidiary, which includes the Noble forklift product line, manufactures and sells a complete line of rough terrain forklifts and special mission oriented vehicles, as well as other specialized carriers, heavy material handling transporters and steel mill equipment. “

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Manitex International in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:MNTX opened at $8.29 on Friday. Manitex International has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $8.57. The stock has a market cap of $164.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Manitex International had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manitex International will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Manitex International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 219,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 777,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,032 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 312,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 47,463 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 195,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 16,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

