Zacks Investment Research Lowers Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CLFD. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities lowered Clearfield from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Clearfield stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.04 million, a PE ratio of 65.77 and a beta of 0.95. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.84%. On average, analysts predict that Clearfield will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clearfield news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 3,747 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $128,896.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,382.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 24,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $869,052.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,941 shares in the company, valued at $18,331,913.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,196 shares of company stock worth $1,433,237 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 1,593.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

