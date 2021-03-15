Zacks Investment Research Lowers Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CLSD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of CLSD opened at $3.05 on Thursday. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $147.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 144.47% and a negative return on equity of 153.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, Director Clay Thorp sold 32,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $145,627.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 51,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,179,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,199,235.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter worth about $51,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the period. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

