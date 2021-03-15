Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) to Sell

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Sumco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUOPY opened at $43.15 on Friday. Sumco has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumco had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $695.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sumco will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

