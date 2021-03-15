Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) to “Hold”

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

ACEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

ACEL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,898. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45. Accel Entertainment has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $15.11.

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $866,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,261,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,037,118.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $252,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 523,455 shares in the company, valued at $6,004,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 374.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

