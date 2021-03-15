Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Short Interest Up 68.1% in February

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, an increase of 68.1% from the February 11th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 928.0 days.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

ZLDSF opened at $102.98 on Monday. Zalando has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.73.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

