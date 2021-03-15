ZEON Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.38 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One ZEON token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. ZEON has a market cap of $17.17 million and $1.38 million worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00048709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00012454 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.74 or 0.00665158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00071968 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00026351 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00035493 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON is a token. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZEON Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

