Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Shares Up 49.3%

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) shares shot up 49.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.03 and last traded at $7.03. 8,432,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 6,497,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZYNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $206.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.83.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,814,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after buying an additional 923,303 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 610,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 257,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 674.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 125,400 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 129,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 64,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 72,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 40,617 shares in the last quarter. 25.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

