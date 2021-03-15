Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.63 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) will post $23.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.00 million and the lowest is $23.24 million. Zynex posted sales of $15.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year sales of $139.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $144.14 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $195.36 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $206.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Zynex had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 18.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zynex by 1,552.5% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynex by 17.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,750,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,992,000 after acquiring an additional 412,732 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zynex in the third quarter valued at $4,653,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zynex by 560.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 163,460 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Zynex by 76.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 149,644 shares during the period. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZYXI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.87. 421,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.60 million, a PE ratio of 51.12 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80. Zynex has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $29.73.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

