$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BRF’s earnings. BRF reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRF will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BRF.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.28%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Santander lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,962,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in BRF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 253,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 45,071 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in BRF by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 36,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BRF by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 87,918 shares during the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRF stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88. BRF has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.85.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

