$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AXT’s earnings. AXT posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXTI shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

AXTI stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. AXT has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.61 million, a P/E ratio of -466.84 and a beta of 2.29.

In related news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $130,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $438,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,970 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in AXT in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in AXT by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AXT by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AXT in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AXT by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

