$0.10 EPS Expected for NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NN’s earnings. NN reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 900%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NN will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. NN had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $119.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.41 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in NN by 48.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,778,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 582,469 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,983,000. THB Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 587,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 171,145 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in NN during the third quarter valued at $774,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NN during the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NN stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. NN has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $352.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

