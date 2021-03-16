$0.14 EPS Expected for RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) to report $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for RISE Education Cayman’s earnings. RISE Education Cayman posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RISE Education Cayman.

Get RISE Education Cayman alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of RISE Education Cayman stock opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $328.12 million, a PE ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. RISE Education Cayman has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

Read More: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RISE Education Cayman (REDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.