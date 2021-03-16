-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings. Marker Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marker Therapeutics.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRKR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 29.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marker Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.86. 2,163,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,918. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. Marker Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

