$0.18 EPS Expected for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.14. Steven Madden reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.31 million. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHOO shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOO stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.87. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $40.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

