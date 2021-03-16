-$0.20 EPS Expected for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) to announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings. DiaMedica Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DiaMedica Therapeutics.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06).

Several brokerages have weighed in on DMAC. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, DiaMedica Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.46.

NASDAQ:DMAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.55. 110,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,593. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $179.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

