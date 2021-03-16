$0.20 EPS Expected for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) will announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.14. Flowserve reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Flowserve.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $985.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.96 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

In other Flowserve news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,192,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $55,395,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 11.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,451,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,351,000 after acquiring an additional 751,400 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flowserve in the third quarter valued at about $16,942,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 32.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,088,000 after acquiring an additional 295,904 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLS traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.97. The stock had a trading volume of 29,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,470. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $42.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowserve (FLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.