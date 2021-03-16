$0.23 EPS Expected for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.12. Energy Transfer posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.09. 22,075,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,816,742. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.90 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average is $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $9.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

