$0.23 EPS Expected for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.25. Kinder Morgan reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,634,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,869,647,000 after purchasing an additional 642,630 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,317,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,420,000 after acquiring an additional 780,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,733,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,283,000 after acquiring an additional 783,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848,364 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.60, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

