$0.23 EPS Expected for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.24. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.76 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 92,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $57.11 on Tuesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $60.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

