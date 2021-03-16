-$0.30 EPS Expected for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.22). Aldeyra Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02).

Several analysts have commented on ALDX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $4,065,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $83,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $130,000. 61.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALDX stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.71. 454,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. The firm has a market cap of $553.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $14.62.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

