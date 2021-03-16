-$0.39 EPS Expected for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) will report earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Altimmune’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.03) and the highest is $0.26. Altimmune reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $6.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.67. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 659.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALT. B. Riley boosted their price target on Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim began coverage on Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Altimmune in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altimmune has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

In other Altimmune news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALT traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,964. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $644.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

