$0.43 EPS Expected for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BrightSphere Investment Group’s earnings. BrightSphere Investment Group posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BrightSphere Investment Group.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of BSIG stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $19.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,359. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $21.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.26%.

In other news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $54,678.39. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 195.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

