-$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.57) to ($1.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Taysha Gene Therapies.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSHA shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.33. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.