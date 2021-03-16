-$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.57) to ($1.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Taysha Gene Therapies.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSHA shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.33. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

