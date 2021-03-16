-$0.54 EPS Expected for Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) to announce ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncorus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.52). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($2.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oncorus.

Get Oncorus alerts:

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02).

Several analysts have recently commented on ONCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncorus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Oncorus in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of Oncorus stock opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.91. Oncorus has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $37.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth $124,000.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform that it is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various cancers.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncorus (ONCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.