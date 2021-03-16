$0.66 EPS Expected for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2021

Brokerages expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to announce $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.64. Waste Connections posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion.

WCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.36.

NYSE:WCN traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.99. The stock had a trading volume of 757,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,638. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections has a one year low of $70.87 and a one year high of $111.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.79%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 108,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,601,000 after acquiring an additional 45,587 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,337,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $554,073,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Connections (WCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.