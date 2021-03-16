$0.66 EPS Expected for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to announce $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.64. Waste Connections posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Waste Connections.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion.

WCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.36.

NYSE:WCN traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.99. The stock had a trading volume of 757,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,638. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections has a one year low of $70.87 and a one year high of $111.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.79%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 108,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,601,000 after acquiring an additional 45,587 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,337,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $554,073,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Connections (WCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.