-$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the lowest is ($0.73). CVR Energy posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.50 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.45). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion.

CVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James began coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CVR Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Shares of NYSE:CVI traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.26. 433,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,774. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.05. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $27.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 74,127 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in CVR Energy by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CVR Energy by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 53,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

