0xcert Hits 1-Day Volume of $77,580.00 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. 0xcert has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $77,580.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One 0xcert token can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00049940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00013165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.21 or 0.00669413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00072162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00026535 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00036283 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

