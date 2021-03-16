$1.03 EPS Expected for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.32. Banner reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $144.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.41 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BANR shares. Piper Sandler raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on Banner in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.66. 166,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,305. Banner has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $60.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

In other news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,826 shares of company stock valued at $99,718. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

