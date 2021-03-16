$1.37 EPS Expected for Stepan (NYSE:SCL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.42. Stepan posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $6.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $494.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.20 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.49, for a total value of $51,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at $544,764.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total value of $48,983.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,562 shares of company stock valued at $200,104. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Stepan by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,702,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,415,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Stepan by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Stepan by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCL traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.94. 51,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.82. Stepan has a twelve month low of $72.10 and a twelve month high of $131.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

