$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) will report $1.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.43 billion. Southwest Airlines reported sales of $4.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year sales of $13.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $17.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $19.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.77 billion to $21.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

LUV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at $14,705,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 224,552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 41,695 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $2,443,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $962,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

LUV traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.54. 5,858,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,444,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $62.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.56.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

