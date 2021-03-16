1,030,323 Shares in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Purchased by Ikarian Capital LLC

Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,030,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,041,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 278,306 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 29,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

ONCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 23,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,068. The firm has a market cap of $344.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $8.95.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 746.10% and a negative return on equity of 150.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

