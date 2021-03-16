103,130 Shares in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Acquired by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 103,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,000. Monro comprises about 1.5% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Monro as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Monro by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,212,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,490,000 after acquiring an additional 257,420 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Monro by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $181,859,000 after purchasing an additional 83,055 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monro by 146.4% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 840,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,081,000 after purchasing an additional 499,121 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monro by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 723,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,587,000 after purchasing an additional 263,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Monro by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $69.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.81, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.42 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Monro’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

MNRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Monro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $308,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,020,814.96. Insiders sold a total of 46,396 shares of company stock worth $2,883,915 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

