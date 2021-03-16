112,800 Shares in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 112,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,574,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,001,000 after buying an additional 325,942 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,941,000 after buying an additional 471,999 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $16,874,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 12.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,682,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,453,000 after purchasing an additional 192,392 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CADE opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.78 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Cadence Bancorporation Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

