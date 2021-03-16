$127.54 Million in Sales Expected for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will report sales of $127.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $139.07 million and the lowest is $111.29 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $80.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year sales of $438.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $402.16 million to $449.67 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $638.34 million, with estimates ranging from $599.74 million to $678.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canopy Growth.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CGC. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.73. 3,908,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,854,549. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,249,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,955,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,827,000 after buying an additional 338,119 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,131,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 564,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after buying an additional 250,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 602,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after buying an additional 223,736 shares in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.