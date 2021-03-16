1,492 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Acquired by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.19. 7,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,742. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $153.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Laurentian upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.26.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.